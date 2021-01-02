hello and welcome to my article!!

while we human beings are naturally social creatures, research has shown that spending time alone can lead to an increase in overall happiness, better life satisfaction, and can improve stress management… and that's always a great thing! so here are 20 ways to spend more time with yourself!

okay let's get in!!

1. go out for a walk

𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩 𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯. 𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘴.

2. create a playlist

"𝘔𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘵. 𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘺. 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘵. ~ 𝘙𝘰𝘣 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴

3. clean your room

𝘊𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘹𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘺. 𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺.

4. paint your nails

𝘈𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘱𝘴𝘺𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘥.

5. watch your favourite movie or tv show

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘨𝘪𝘢 𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘷 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘻𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴.

6. read a book

𝘚𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘣𝘺 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴.

7. draw or colour in your notebook

𝘈𝘳𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦.

8. apply a face mask

𝘔𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘩𝘺𝘥𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯, 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯.

9. manifest all your desires

𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦.

10. try a new hairstyle

𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰𝘴 𝘪'𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘥:

𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/𝘖𝘵7𝘍𝘑6𝘺𝘨𝘊𝘜8

𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/-𝘉𝘩𝘻𝘪𝘺𝘋𝘰𝘰5𝘘

𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/𝘸𝘫𝘘𝘔8𝘐𝘔𝘠𝘓𝘋𝘜

11. write a handwritten letter for someone you actually care about

𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦'𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 ♡.

12. make a vision board

"𝘈 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯'𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭𝘴, 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯." ~ 𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘨𝘭𝘦

13. listen to an album of a different genre

𝘛𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺𝘣𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶'𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘳𝘦.

14. try a new workout

𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘪 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦:

𝘊𝘩𝘭𝘰𝘦 𝘛𝘪𝘯𝘨

𝘗𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘢 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘧

𝘌𝘮𝘪 𝘞𝘰𝘯𝘨

15. bake a dessert

𝘉𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘤.

16. try meditating or yoga

𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘪 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦:

𝘠𝘰𝘨𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘦

𝘉𝘰𝘩𝘰 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘠𝘰𝘨𝘢

𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘥

17. take a nap

𝘛𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘯𝘢𝘱 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳.

18. declutter your inbox

𝘋𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘯𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.

19. make a drink

𝘛𝘳𝘺 𝘵𝘦𝘢, 𝘤𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘥𝘦.

20. arrange for a calm study session

𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘪 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥:

𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘊𝘰𝘸

𝘙 𝘓 𝘐 𝘍 𝘌

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘑𝘢𝘻𝘻 𝘏𝘰𝘱 𝘊𝘢𝘧é

𝘔𝘸𝘢𝘩𝘬𝘰𝘰𝘬

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘺

