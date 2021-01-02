hello and welcome to my article!!
while we human beings are naturally social creatures, research has shown that spending time alone can lead to an increase in overall happiness, better life satisfaction, and can improve stress management… and that's always a great thing! so here are 20 ways to spend more time with yourself!
okay let's get in!!
1. go out for a walk
2. create a playlist
3. clean your room
4. paint your nails
5. watch your favourite movie or tv show
6. read a book
7. draw or colour in your notebook
8. apply a face mask
9. manifest all your desires
10. try a new hairstyle
𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/𝘖𝘵7𝘍𝘑6𝘺𝘨𝘊𝘜8
𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/-𝘉𝘩𝘻𝘪𝘺𝘋𝘰𝘰5𝘘
𝘩𝘵𝘵𝘱𝘴://𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘶.𝘣𝘦/𝘸𝘫𝘘𝘔8𝘐𝘔𝘠𝘓𝘋𝘜
11. write a handwritten letter for someone you actually care about
12. make a vision board
13. listen to an album of a different genre
14. try a new workout
𝘊𝘩𝘭𝘰𝘦 𝘛𝘪𝘯𝘨
𝘗𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘢 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘧
𝘌𝘮𝘪 𝘞𝘰𝘯𝘨
15. bake a dessert
16. try meditating or yoga
𝘠𝘰𝘨𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘦
𝘉𝘰𝘩𝘰 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘠𝘰𝘨𝘢
𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘔𝘪𝘯𝘥
17. take a nap
18. declutter your inbox
19. make a drink
20. arrange for a calm study session
𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘊𝘰𝘸
𝘙 𝘓 𝘐 𝘍 𝘌
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘑𝘢𝘻𝘻 𝘏𝘰𝘱 𝘊𝘢𝘧é
𝘔𝘸𝘢𝘩𝘬𝘰𝘰𝘬
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘺
okay so that was all for this article! I hope you liked it!
thank you for reading!!
also, leave a heart if you liked this article :)
