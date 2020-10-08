“True love is when two people make each other love themselves more.” __________________________________
‘Love’ is derived from the Sanskrit word lubhyati, meaning “desire”.
Love is only a chemical reaction of the brain.
Peoples’ lifelong experiences revealed that happiness and life fulfillment revolved around love or simply searching for love.
Philophobia is the fear of falling in love.
When meeting someone in a dangerous situation, such as on a trembling bridge, it's more likely to fall in love than meeting in a more mundane setting, such as in an office.
Women with higher IQs have a harder time in finding a partner.
Historically, human sweat has been used to make love-attracting perfumes, and even love-potions as sweat contains pheromones that are key ingredients in attraction.
Women felt that men became more attractive if they saw other women smiling at them.
The pitch of your voice affects attraction, women with high voices attract more men, and men with low voices attract more women.
Studies show that when the same woman wears red versus a different color, men are more inclined to engage her in deeper conversations.
People are more attracted to those that they share a level of attractiveness with, or are equally socially desirable. If couples differ in physical attractiveness, one of them usually compensates for it with other socially desirable qualities. This is also called Matching Hypothesis.
Body language is the number one way to attract each other (smiling, flicking the hair, eye contact, etc.).
It takes up to 4 minutes to decide whether you like someone or not. Your body language, tone and speed of your voice is more important than what you say.
It can be hard for people to walk away from someone who is happy, or not love someone who is happy simply because they are so enjoyable to be around.
If you have a crush on someone, your brain will find it impossible to lie to that person.
Falling in love is much like taking a dose of cocaine, as both experiences affect the brain similarly and trigger a similar sensation of euphoria.
People often fall in love with someone who is similar to the parent with whom they have unresolved childhood issues, unaware they are seeking to resolve this childhood relationship in adulthood.
The longer you hide your feelings for someone, the harder you fall for that person.
Butterflies in the Stomach are caused by adrenaline, which floods your body during flight-or-fight response situations.
A study revealed that people who were thinking about love said a specific kind of food was sweeter than those thinking about jealousy or something neutral.
When someone looks at a new love, the neural circuits that are usually associated with social judgement are suppressed. So, technically love is blind.
Pupils expand during heightened attention and focus, e.g. when gazing at an object of desire or beloved one, even if it‘s only a picture or a video. People with dilated pupils themselves look more attractive.
Couples who are in love and bond in a romantic relationship synchronize their heart rates after gazing into each others’ eyes for three minutes.
Couples that are either too similar or too different tend not to last very long.
Scientists suggest that most people will fall in love approximately seven times before marriage.
Marrying your best friend eliminates the risk of divorce by over 70%, and it is more likely to last a lifetime.
The fourth finger of the left hand contains the vena amoris, or the “vein of love,” that runs straight to the heart.
Men who kiss their wives in the morning are thought to live up to 5 years longer.
The brain treats rejection like a physical pain.
The Broken Heart Syndrome can be triggered by deep emotional events, like a break-up, loss of a loved one or betrayal. It causes distress in the brain and weakens a person’s heart, causing such symptoms as chest pain or shortness of breath (affects more women than men).
Stress Cardiomyopathy is death caused by a broken heart.
Hypopituitarism is a rare disease that doesn’t allow a person to feel love.