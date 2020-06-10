earlier this year, i cut off a few of my closest friends in one night

an entire year of friendship, gone, in a matter of seconds

the argument started off as minor and i’m usually not a very confrontational person but i had to tell them how i felt

let’s just say things got way out of hand and my best friend at the time broke my trust and that was it

and i never reached out to her again

at first, i felt guilty, i wanted to fix things,

but then i realised how one-sided the entire friendship had been

i’ll admit i’ve been a toxic friend at times, but when she broke my trust and the entire group of friends turned on me, it was the final straw

what i’ve learnt is how important it is to let go off people that no longer serve you or make you feel good about yourself

this is a little excerpt from the many notes from back then

she didn’t deserve me, but i convinced myself that she cared about me the same way she used to, but it was too late, she had changed. i thought she would genuinely be there for me but in hindsight, i was so wrong and all i kept doing was justifying her “oh she isn’t actually a mean person; she just says things like that for fun” and one day i just decided that i deserved better

this article is about how to actually let go of people

whether it’s friends, a significant other or anyone else that has just broken your heart recently

to the point where the relationship can no longer be fixed

the first thing to do is to let yourself cry,

to let yourself go through photos and remember the good memories

until a certain day, a kind of deadline

and then make a list of every single time that they have disappointed you, hurt your feelings, or proven that they are toxic

it is okay to leave

it is okay to move onto better

it is okay to never speak to them again

because after you heal,

you will be a much better version of yourself

friendship breakdowns or the end of relationships are a huge part of growing up

and three major lessons that i learnt from this entire experience

reflecting on it, five months later are:

1. to always put in the same amount of energy that you receive

the more energy you put into a relationship; the more you will hurt if the relationship ends

so let’s say you put in 70% and the other person puts in 30%

it is so much easier for the other person to cut you off because they barely cared to begin with

and you obviously deserve so much better

try to invest in relationships where you know it is more or less balanced

i’m not saying keep tabs and a tally

but it’s 100% better to invest into people that reciprocate the same level of positive energy and genuine care for your wellbeing

2. let people earn your trust over time

so often we trust people so quickly

we have rose-tinted glasses on, and this can lead to people taking advantage of you

toxic friends, in particular, overstep boundaries

and it’s important to rationalize whether these friends are actually trustworthy

or whether they would break your trust in a heartbeat

sometimes another friend might have better judgement because at times you can be blinded to the toxic friend’s ingenuine traits

3. learn to follow your gut

toxic people have patterns where they speak badly about others in front of you and have a long history of “people suddenly changing” when in fact, they tend to be the issue

there have been so many instances where i didn’t listen to my gut,

where my friends told me that coming late repeatedly and keeping tabs are all toxic traits in a friend

once you draw the line, you will realise you have more time to focus on genuine friends and much more time for yourself

besides; some people aren’t meant to be in our lives forever

maybe you had some great memories with this person/ these people

but friendships are meant to be enjoyable and friends are supposed to lift you up when you feel bad, not bring you down

if you have talked to your friend/s about their behaviour and they have only refused to apologise or shifted the blame onto you,

it’s time to leave

you don’t owe anyone anything and i’ve definitely learnt this the hard way

but sometimes it’s best to just walk away,

as always

lots of love

- rose x