Hello everyone, it's Sofie Bay here!
I am yet again back with another article & I am actually writing consistently now! Amazing, I know right haha. (Note the sarcasm please)
For todays article I thought I'd do something funny & a bit more creative, so this is the aesthetics of the languages.
I'll not be doing all languages because let's be honest, then we wouldn't ever exit the article. But I have chosen some languages specifically & then I'll show you what I connect to that.
If you want to, you can always write to me.

So without further ado, let's get started

French

hair, ponytail, and style image aesthetic, Nude, and beauty image girl, coffee, and beige image beauty, fashion, and blonde image
Beige, neutral colours. A sleek finish to nails and hair. Sharp makeup, either a winged eyeliner & definition to the eyes or a red lip that leaves stains everywhere.

Spanish

dress, girl, and dance image nails, girl, and accessories image girl image fashion, jewelry, and laugh image
Carefree people, the laid-back type of friend, but still a fierce protecter of their loves ones. Permanent summer, but the colder weather is welcome. Glistening eyes and a summer breeze.

Italian

lips, red, and makeup image fashion, girl, and style image Image by springkg girl, hair, and beauty image
Seems really intimidating but is actually the kindest people. Curious about the world. Red lipstick is an essential, white shirts that can be worn casually or dressed up. Relaxation.

Danish

fashion, girl, and style image nails, jewelry, and tumblr image chic, fashion, and gold image aesthetic, sky, and blonde image
Minimalism at its finest or trendy clothes. Constant laughter & intimidating resting faces. Diversity in style & personalities. Golden accessories.

Swedish

aesthetic, flowers, and vintage image hair, fashion, and style image model, makeup, and meredithmickelson image bathroom, home, and interior image
Open spaces, open minds & hearts. Tan skin from summers. Flowers & outdoors are essentials. Chilly nights & huge sweaters.

English

British

fashion, style, and coat image coffee, milk, and tea image fashion, outfit, and style image quotes, crazy, and skin image
Bold brows, bold attitudes. Beige trenchcoats & matching sets underneath. Darker colours for the gloomier weathers. Tea, coffee, cacao, anything to keep warm. Iconic TV shows.

American

theme, roleplay, and rp image style image girls and friends image aesthetic, clean, and pearls image
Playful makeup. So many different aesthetics. Friends constantly hanging out. Trying something new. Explosion of colours.
That was it for todays unfortunately short article. I might post something later or tomorrow, so stay tuned & keep your eyes open!
