Hello everyone, it's Sofie Bay here! I am yet again back with another article & I am actually writing consistently now! Amazing, I know right haha. (Note the sarcasm please) For todays article I thought I'd do something funny & a bit more creative, so this is the aesthetics of the languages. I'll not be doing all languages because let's be honest, then we wouldn't ever exit the article. But I have chosen some languages specifically & then I'll show you what I connect to that. If you want to, you can always write to me.
So without further ado, let's get started
French
Spanish
Italian
Danish
Swedish
English
British
American
That was it for todays unfortunately short article. I might post something later or tomorrow, so stay tuned & keep your eyes open!