Hello everyone, it's Sofie Bay here!

I am yet again back with another article & I am actually writing consistently now! Amazing, I know right haha. (Note the sarcasm please)

For todays article I thought I'd do something funny & a bit more creative, so this is the aesthetics of the languages.

I'll not be doing all languages because let's be honest, then we wouldn't ever exit the article. But I have chosen some languages specifically & then I'll show you what I connect to that.

If you want to, you can always write to me.

So without further ado, let's get started

French

Beige, neutral colours. A sleek finish to nails and hair. Sharp makeup, either a winged eyeliner & definition to the eyes or a red lip that leaves stains everywhere.

Spanish

Carefree people, the laid-back type of friend, but still a fierce protecter of their loves ones. Permanent summer, but the colder weather is welcome. Glistening eyes and a summer breeze.

Italian

Seems really intimidating but is actually the kindest people. Curious about the world. Red lipstick is an essential, white shirts that can be worn casually or dressed up. Relaxation.

Danish

Minimalism at its finest or trendy clothes. Constant laughter & intimidating resting faces. Diversity in style & personalities. Golden accessories.

Swedish

Open spaces, open minds & hearts. Tan skin from summers. Flowers & outdoors are essentials. Chilly nights & huge sweaters.

English

British

Bold brows, bold attitudes. Beige trenchcoats & matching sets underneath. Darker colours for the gloomier weathers. Tea, coffee, cacao, anything to keep warm. Iconic TV shows.

American

Playful makeup. So many different aesthetics. Friends constantly hanging out. Trying something new. Explosion of colours.

That was it for todays unfortunately short article. I might post something later or tomorrow, so stay tuned & keep your eyes open!

Sofie Bay

@itssofiebay Follow If you want to check out my profile, take a look at my other collections or want to follow me, this is where you do that

https://www.instagram.com/itssofiebay/

If you want to check out my Instagram & give me a follow there, you can do that here

Xoxo

Sofie Bay