In the last couple of years, I haven't been enjoying January and it isn't any different this year. I'm stuck with the January blues once again. The holidays are over, the days are still quite short and worst of all; January is an exam period. I'm in my fourth year of college now and every year again, in January and June, my life is dedicated solely to passing my exams. I have to be honest with you, my studying skills weren't all that when I first started college, hell, even now, they are probably not what they probably should be. However, although I like writing things down in notebooks, over the years I've found some interesting and easy-to-use apps that have helped me with prepping for exams, studying and keeping things organized. Today I'll be sharing seven apps that I've been using over the last couple of years. You'll probably know of some of them, if not all, but if you don't, I hope this article will be helpful for you.

These apps are not just for college students but could be useful in high school as well. I'll add the link to the websites as well if they exist in a website form. All the apps I'll talk about can be used for free. Most of them have a premium version as well, for which you have to pay, but I don't think it's necessary to get good use out of these apps.

1.Quizlet

I'm sure most of you have heard of this app. I've been using this app since high school for almost every test I've had. This one is particularly convenient when studying languages. This is also primarily why I use it. Quizlet allows you to make and study flashcards. You can choose the language in which either side of the flashcard will be and you can sort them into folders. You can even join a class and share your flashcards with them. You can study your flashcards, just review them or learn them by playing a game. If you think you're ready, you can take a test that is automatically generated and which you can adjust to your preferences. I like to use this when studying vocabulary or definitions.

https://quizlet.com/ (app for Android and IOS)

2. Studysmarter

Studysmarter is another app in which you can make flashcards. I like studying with flashcards. If you learn how to use them in a way that helps you, it can be the best way of studying. I like flashcards because you can summarize one topic per flashcard and have easy and quick access to it. On Studysmarter you can also add multiple-choice questions to your flashcard to test your knowledge. I don't use this as much, because I've always used Quizlet but I believe that this is a great alternative.

https://www.studysmarter.de/ (app for Android and IOS)

3. Mindly

Another way I like to study is by making mindmaps. I've learned that these are way more useful than normal recaps. If you're going through a big chunk of text, it's always great to have some keywords written down somewhere for if you want to revise later. By using mindmaps you can see the connection between different parts of your text and you learn by remembering some keywords. I liked Mindly because it allows you to have your mindmaps anywhere with you. You can use different colors, add emojis and even add notes to your text bubble. You can zoom in as well so that you don't always see everything and it doesn't clutter.

https://www.mindlyapp.com/ (app for Android and IOS)

4. Forest

Forest is an app that I've seen plenty of college students use. Its purpose is to keep you concentrated -while studying or in class for example- without checking your phone. It's quite an easy concept. you pick a plant you want to grow and set a time. While the timer runs, the plant grows and if you leave the app during this period, the plant dies. In the end, you'll have a whole forest. The app looks cute and is user-friendly. You can add notes to the tree you've planted and you can change or turn off the background music. At first, it's the relaxing sound of forest rain, but as you successfully plant more trees, you earn more coins and you can unlock more sounds and plants. I like plants, so when I use this app I just never want my virtual little plants to die. However, the responsibility still lies with you. You have to choose to use the app and to not check your phone every 10 minutes. This is just a fun way to do this.

https://www.forestapp.cc/ (app for Android and IOS)

5. My Study Life

My Study Life is a school calendar. Even though I like to keep everything in my planner and bullet journal, I also use this app to keep a track of my school work and classes. It allows you to easily check your schedule, exams, and tasks wherever you are. When you start a new year, you can differentiate between different semesters and different parts of your courses. You can add where and when you have a class and who your teacher or professor is. You can add exams and assignments and also plan when you want to revise a certain subject or a reminder for another subject. Then later, you can see everything together in the calendar and it won't be too cluttered. I tend to look over some school tasks if I only them in my planner, but when I put them in this app, I know that everything for school will be in there and I won't forget a thing. Great thing is, there's even a separate section for vacations! Because, you know, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. ;)

https://www.mystudylife.com/ (app for Android and IOS)

6. Office Lens

Oftentimes in class, the teacher draws or writes something on the board, while telling something only slightly related to the thing on the board. When this happens, I continue taking notes about what they're telling, and later use this app to take a picture of the board. Same when they're making an exercise to quickly and I can't follow, take a picture of the board using Office Lens. It's a Windows application that allows you to take a picture of any kind of text and upload it to Word, Powerpoint, OneNote, OneDrive, etcetera as a picture or PDF. Depending on what type of text you're uploading -whiteboard, document, business card or picture- it enhances and cuts down the picture so that everything is clear to read. You can add things by typing or writing extra text and you can even add filters. I also like to take pictures of my friends' notes to compare or when I was sick. You'll never have an excuse to not have notes again.

(app for Android and IOS, can also be used on computer)

7. Grammarly

I have to admit, I use this mostly on my computer. It's an extension you can download. It checks whatever you write on grammar and spelling errors and it helps you to just make your text look better. There is a premium version for this app, which I do not use, but I think it could be really useful. I only use this app to check on major errors and to make my text more clear, but the premium version makes sure that everything else in your text -for example, length of sentences, repetition of words, tips on how to change the tone of your text, etcetera- is good as well.

app.grammarly.com (extention on computer)

That was that! I hope this article was somewhat useful and you've learned a bit about some new apps that might help you in the future! Don't forget that no matter how many apps you use, preparation is the key! Also remember to take a break from time to time and sleep enough to be able to process everything that you've studied using these practical apps! See you soon!

This article was written by @lilithcoenen for the Tenth Muse Writers Team