about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

lilac!! | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    190 Hearts             Share    
90s, fashion, and fluffy image

Tagged with

90s
aesthetics aesthetic
bag bags
fashion
flower fields
fluffy
grass
lilac
outfit outfits
pretty
spring summer
y2k

This image is in 9 collections

View all
Y2K | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Bags | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Lilac | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow