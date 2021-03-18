about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @edimedii ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    207 Hearts             Share    
faith, istanbul, and mosque image

Tagged with

faith
flower flowers
istanbul
mosque
pretty
rose roses
spring
travel
turkey
white

This image is in 11 collections

View all
Flowers | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Faith | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
islam🕊
by @thelightofmoon
Follow
𝑭𝑳𝑶𝑾𝑬𝑹𝑺 🌺 🌼🌻🥀
by @as7769296
Follow