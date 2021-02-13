about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @merelgebe ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    154 Hearts             Share    
blue, cool, and hair image

Tagged with

aesthetic aesthetics
blue
cool
cute
dress dresses
flower flowers
hair
heat
indie
love
pink
spring summer
the netherlands

This image is in 9 collections

View all
The Netherlands | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Meu estilo
by @su3l
Follow