about 1 hour ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @merelgebe ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    111 Hearts             Share    
book, pink, and spring summer image

Spring Inspiration ›

Floral water @eve365 Zornitsa Ivova on Instagram

Tagged with

book
cute
dress dresses
flower flowers
love
merelgebe
pink
read reading
spring summer

This image is in 17 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow