about 4 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @marionelaofficial ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    241 Hearts             Share    
dress, chandelier, and fashion image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
bride
chandelier
cute
dress dressing
girl girly girls
love
luxury luxurious
pretty
wedding
white

This image is in 13 collections

View all
Dresses | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Wedding | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Wedding👰🏻💍💕
by @arzu_mamedzade
Follow
daily
by @natasamrnjavac
Follow