about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

sunset reflection in my room. | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    158 Hearts             Share    
college, cool, and cozy image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
college
cool
cozy
home
indie
reflection
room
spring summer
student life
sunrise
sunset
the netherlands
winter autumn
youtube youtuber

This image is in 8 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
At Home | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Room | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow