@yolanda.hadid: "❤️This news was the highlight of our year 2020.... Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories"

2020
Relationship
baby girl
baby zigi
couple
couple goals
family
gigi hadid
hadids
love
new
relationship goals
yolanda hadid
zayn malik
zigi

