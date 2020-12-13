about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    326 Hearts             Share    
curls, dress, and fashion image

Tagged with

blue
curls
cute
dress dresses
girl girly girls
negin mirsalehi
ocean
summer spring
vacation
water

This image is in 15 collections

View all
Hair | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Makeup , Nails & Clothes 💄💅🏽👗💟
by @Saliha_2512
Follow
❤جمال النســ💋اء❤
by @saed19922018
Follow