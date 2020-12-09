about 4 hours ago
@longingforthepicturesque
With this hand I will lift your sorrows. Your cup will never be empty, for I will be your wine. With this candle, I will light your way in darkness. With this ring, I ask you to be mine.
about 4 hours ago
