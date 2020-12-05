about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @imamrezaen1 ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    109 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, face mask, and gold image

Tagged with

beautiful
dove doves
face mask
gold
imam reza
iran
love
people
photography
quarantine
shrine
snow snowing
winter
world

This image is in 6 collections

View all
Iran | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
MASK ON | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Winter | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow