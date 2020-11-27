about 2 hours ago
✿ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ✿
@music_infinity
@music_infinity
After this semester is over I might write an article about how my first semester of grad school went because whew do I have a lot to rant about
about 2 hours ago
