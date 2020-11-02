about 3 hours ago


dream me the world
dream me the world
@longingforthepicturesque  
Follow

The light is golden and the trees are lit from within. In autumn, you feel beloved by the earth, all its inhabitants, for entire afternoons, sometimes.

    156 Hearts             Share    
aesthetic, autumn, and bridge image

Autumn Inspiration ›

Pumpkin Mood ☕🎃 | @CelesteMF_1D Puppy in the leaves

Tagged with

Montenegro
aesthetic
autumn
bridge
cottagecore
fall
mine
november
october
orange
photography
yellow

This image is in 11 collections

View all
cottagecore
by @longingforthepicturesque
Follow
Beware the autumn people.
by @longingforthepicturesque
Follow
[cry of the wandering man who was never coming back]
by @longingforthepicturesque
Follow
Fall
by @valeriegudgeon
Follow