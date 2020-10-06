about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @slkt_photos ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    162 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, black, and cities image

Tagged with

95th floor
beautiful
black
cities
city
cool
dark
grunge
lights
new york
nice
night time
photography

This image is in 12 collections

View all
In the AM | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Buildings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Grunge | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow