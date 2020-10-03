about 3 hours ago
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur
@asoftmurmur
Going to Edinburgh today! Hopefully I can check out The Elephant Cafe💫🧦🎓🧹 and try a fried Mars bar (I know it sounds weird but, yup, it is a thing)
about 3 hours ago
Going to Edinburgh today! Hopefully I can check out The Elephant Cafe💫🧦🎓🧹 and try a fried Mars bar (I know it sounds weird but, yup, it is a thing)
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!