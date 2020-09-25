about 1 hour ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @thylaneblondeau ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    155 Hearts             Share    
artsy, b&w, and beautiful image

Tagged with

Collage
artsy
b&w
beautiful
black and white
creative
girl girly girls
hair
ideas
instagram
make up
model
photography
photos
styling

This image is in 12 collections

View all
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Black And White | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photoshop
by @kornelya90
Follow