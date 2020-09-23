about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @oneistanbul ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    179 Hearts             Share    
architecture, beautiful, and cool image

Tagged with

architecture
beautiful
castle castles
cool
elegant classy
flower flowers
istanbul
kücuksu kasri
pink
stairs
travel
turkey
venue
vintage
wedding

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Castles | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Classy | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
travel
by @AnimeARMY
Follow
places
by @mikeefurlano
Follow