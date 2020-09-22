about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @alina.sepp ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    225 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, fashion, and paris image

Tagged with

beautiful
dress dresses
fashion
girl girly girls
instagram
paris
pink
runway
street style
walking

This image is in 8 collections

View all
Paris | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
bad & boujee
by @aymamacita
Follow
travels ✈️
by @sunnysj
Follow