about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @styledwithattitude_ ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    141 Hearts             Share    
Christian Dior image

Shoes Inspiration ›

😍 blue

Tagged with

Christian Dior
chic
classy
designer wear
elegant
fashion
shoe shoes
white

This image is in 12 collections

View all
White | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Shoes | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Rich💰
by @karahugo
Follow