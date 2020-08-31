about 2 hours ago


stuckinthevictorianera
stuckinthevictorianera
@stuckinthevictorianera  
Follow

A signature pancit bowl from Kuya Ja’s mixes rice noodles with pieces of shrimp, chicken, longganisa sausage, egg, and vegetables.

dc.eater.com

    130 Hearts             Share    
noodles, sausage, and shrimp image

Food Inspiration ›

Nutella PSL Season 🎃☕️ Yum🤩

Tagged with

asian food
filipino food
noodles
pancit bowl
sausage
shrimp

This image is in 20 collections

View all
noodles and pasta
by @stuckinthevictorianera
Follow
food
by @BENKRIS
Follow
Food
by @oyoyo_m
Follow
food
by @GracekJimenezr
Follow