about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @friendsofthebrand ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    126 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, cafe, and green image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beautiful
cafe
event events
green
high ceilings
love
party parties
restaurant
the white room
wedding

This image is in 4 collections

View all
Café | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
♤|n$P|r@t|¤n♤
by @Hustler_
Follow
aesthetics | home | details 🔮
by @seacrecy
Follow
architecture.
by @vvanessaaaa
Follow