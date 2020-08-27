about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @mobinapeiman ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    172 Hearts             Share    
ocean, sunlight, and water image

Tagged with

dress dresses
girl girly girls
mountain mountains
ocean
summer spring
sunlight
water

This image is in 10 collections

View all
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
aesthetics 🌸🍁
by @whosnotinlove
Follow
🎥IDEAS
by @NCTiny254
Follow