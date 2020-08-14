about 2 hours ago
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur
@asoftmurmur
Okay, update on my favourite spots in Stockholm: Moderna Museet and Millesgården (museums), the harbour in Gamla Stan at night and just about any park😊
about 2 hours ago
