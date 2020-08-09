about 2 hours ago


stuckinthevictorianera
stuckinthevictorianera
@stuckinthevictorianera  
Follow

Friends of Ours on Instagram: “Middle Eastern Lamb Sandwich. One of the new kids on the menu. We thought it was too good not to show it off one more time.

www.instagram.com

    134 Hearts             Share    
lamb, london, and sandwich image

Food Inspiration ›

Tarta What is happening in Poland🇵🇱🏳️‍🌈‼️

Tagged with

lamb
london
middle eastern food
sandwich

This image is in 14 collections

View all
burgers, sandwiches, baguettes, pizza
by @stuckinthevictorianera
Follow
🌜🌻🌿🌞🍒🌛
by @fanny_pierard
Follow
F O O D
by @fanny_pierard
Follow
Food 🍕💋
by @L_e_a_
Follow