about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

my ootd! | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    228 Hearts             Share    
dress, mint green, and photography image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
city cities
cute
dress
girl girly girls
golden hour
hijab hijabi
mint green
modest fashion
muslim muslimah
ootd
photography
silk satin
summer spring
the netherlands

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Hijabi | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow