about 3 hours ago


Lika Ambrosishvili
Lika Ambrosishvili
@likambrosishvili  
Follow

Photo Uploaded by Dreams. Find images and videos about photography sky and alternative on We Heart It - the app to get lost in what you love. ift.tt/2I870Xm

www.pinterest.com

    223 Hearts             Share    
sky, travel, and car image

Travel Inspiration ›

Montara , California Garden

Tagged with

90s
accessories
beach
books
fiends
flowers
hair
hippie
love
picknick
relax
spring
summer
swimming pool
vacation
vintage
water

This image is in 16 collections

View all
☮🎶 Hippie 👅
by @likambrosishvili
Follow
Summer Time 🌴🌞
by @likambrosishvili
Follow
let's travel together
by @noonewillunderstandyou
Follow
› Photography 📸
by @Via_Neyy
Follow