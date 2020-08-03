about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @lissyroddyy ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    200 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, cool, and creme image

Shoes Inspiration ›

🍉 @amyz_k on ig

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beautiful
cool
creme
dad shoes
fashion
flatlay flatlays
girly
grunge
sandals
shoe shoes
socks
street

This image is in 13 collections

View all
Crème | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Shoes | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Grunge | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Shoes
by @oyoyo_m
Follow