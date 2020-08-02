about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @my_vintage_stories ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    192 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, chanel, and coco image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beautiful
beauty products
chanel
classy chic
coco
creme
flatlay flatlays
instagram
paris
pearls
perfume
stories
vintage

This image is in 19 collections

View all
Aesthetics | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Flatlays | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Instagram | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Beauty Duty | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow