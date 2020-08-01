about 3 hours ago
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur
@asoftmurmur
Discovering Stockholm with friends! So far Gamla Stan and Hagaparken are my favourite places. Also, surprised but happy that there are so many churro booths across the city😋
about 3 hours ago
Discovering Stockholm with friends! So far Gamla Stan and Hagaparken are my favourite places. Also, surprised but happy that there are so many churro booths across the city😋
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!