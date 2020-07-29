about 2 hours ago


Dalay Barrera
Dalay Barrera
@dalaybarrera9  
Follow

"Acquiring the habit of reading and surrounding ourselves with good books is building a moral refuge that protects us from almost all the miseries of life. W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965)".

    94 Hearts             Share    
book, coffee, and autumn image

Tagged with

books

This image is in 7 collections

View all
write
by @dalaybarrera9
Follow
𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 & 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ☕️🍃
by @munirahworld
Follow
Эстетика
by @hedaazimova951
Follow
•fall~winter•
by @yessi22gomez
Follow