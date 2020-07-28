about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @itsara.ae ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    166 Hearts             Share    
cafe, chic, and elegant image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
bucket hat
cafe
chic
cute
elegant
fashion
fashionista
outfit outfits
pink
sunglasses

This image is in 10 collections

View all
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
GIRLS TIME 🍸🍹
by @Ina_Ck
Follow