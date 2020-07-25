about 3 hours ago


l ι ν e l у
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur  
Follow

Part 2 of my addiction to art pictures that I feel the need to heart and post relentlessly (aka pictures of Van Gogh's masterpieces in HD) - my pic (@asoftmurmur) give credits

    140 Hearts             Share    
art, artsy, and blue image

Tagged with

art
artsy
blue
exhibition
flowers
madrid
museum
my pic
photography
van gogh
yellow

This image is in 10 collections

View all
Just Art
by @asoftmurmur
Follow
art
by @ethereal_stars
Follow
my travels🌍
by @spicy_coffee
Follow
art
by @breenaramsunder
Follow