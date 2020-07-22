about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @alice_grigoriadi ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    267 Hearts             Share    
flowers, girl, and sea image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beach
blue
flower flowers
love
lovely
pretty
sea
sky skies
summer spring
white

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Flowers | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow