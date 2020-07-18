about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @ashtonwood ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    195 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, beauty, and face image

Tagged with

beautiful
beauty
eye eyes
eyebrows eyebrow
face
fresh
girl girly girls
hand hands
lipgloss
lips
minimal
nails
people
photography
photoshoot

This image is in 16 collections

View all
Beauty Duty | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Photography | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
جمال النساء
by @saed19922018
Follow