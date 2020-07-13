about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

spring days | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    193 Hearts             Share    
all stars, converse, and denim jacket image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
all stars
bag bags
converse
cute
daisy daisies
denim jacket
fashion
fjallraven kanken
flatlay flatlays
grass
indie
photography
picnic
spring summer

This image is in 18 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow