about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @victoriaquitzau ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    207 Hearts             Share    
house image

Home Inspiration ›

. - Toscana, Italia - Stunning bathroom design featuring a Moroccan style carved wood vanity mirror lit by Camille Long Sconces on a grasscloth wallpaper wall.

Tagged with

animals
beautiful
deer deers
dyrehaven
england
grass
house
mornings morning
pretty
summer spring
walk
walking

This image is in 25 collections

View all
Mornings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Buildings | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
(misc.) aesthetics
by @hiareth
Follow