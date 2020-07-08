about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @shishi.brand ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    137 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, clothes, and clothing image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beautiful
closet closets
clothes
clothing
dress dresses
fashion
girly
green
hanging up
outfit outfits
pink
skirts
summer spring
white

This image is in 8 collections

View all
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Room | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Fashion | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow