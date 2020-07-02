about 1 hour ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @sarahchristine ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    169 Hearts             Share    
indie, vintage, and white image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
dress dresses
flower flowers
girl girly girls
indie
instagram
pink
pose poses
pretty
spring summer
vintage
white

This image is in 10 collections

View all
Indie | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Flowers | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Girls | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
All Things Pink | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow