about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @queenofjetlags ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    209 Hearts             Share    
chandelier and home image

Flowers Inspiration ›

D{reem}Z.. xOxOxO Love

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
amsterdam
beautiful
chandelier
coffee
cute
flower flowers
home
house
interior design
love
luxury luxurious
mirror mirrors
rose roses
the netherlands

This image is in 15 collections

View all
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Flowers | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
At Home | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Flowers 🌸
by @linhpi2305
Follow