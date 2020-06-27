about 4 hours ago


𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 💫
𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 💫
@the_night_skies  
Follow

Hi yes so WHI just posted on their IG to check out their PINTEREST board and I was like “uhhh HONEY WRONG APP”, so I commented on it “way to promote your own app 👏👏” lmao and they LIKED it idk what to feel

View on in.pinterest.com

    199 Hearts             Share    
nature, flowers, and landscape image

Tagged with

No tags for this image yet. Please add some.


This image is in 10 collections

View all
nature
by @the_night_skies
Follow
rr f l e x
by @Leomnt
Follow
photography
by @Welcome_2_my_life
Follow
niche .
by @jadeyyyywadeyyyy
Follow