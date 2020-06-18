about 3 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @amyz_k ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    222 Hearts             Share    
beautiful, family, and food image

Tagged with

aesthetics aesthetic
beautiful
cute
family
food
friends
girls girl girly
golden hour
green
love
picnic
sea ocean
spring summer
sunset sunrise

This image is in 12 collections

View all
Picnic vibes | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Spring | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
summer days
by @edeneverlasting
Follow