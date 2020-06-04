about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

went for some McDonald's yesterday! | my own photo :) ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆instagram & whi: @sajeda_m ☆youtube: sajeda

    146 Hearts             Share    
drive in, family, and food image

Tagged with

McDonald's
car cars
cute
drive in
family
food
friends
grunge
love
mcdrive
mcflurry
milkshake
summer spring
sundae
the netherlands

This image is in 14 collections

View all
Grunge | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
My Picture Diary | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Food | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow