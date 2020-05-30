about 2 hours ago


l ι ν e l у
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur  
Follow

Anti-racism is the only solution, but fighting violence with violence is the definition of war. So where is this endless spiral of actions leading us?

    105 Hearts             Share    
cliffs, europe, and nature image

Tagged with

cliffs
europe
nature
ocean
photography
plane
sea
travel
traveling

This image is in 11 collections

View all
Around The World
by @asoftmurmur
Follow
world <3
by @sofiaanna0000
Follow
places
by @itselmedina
Follow
Travel✈️
by @johannabrink
Follow