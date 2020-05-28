about 3 hours ago


✿ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ✿
✿ α ε ν ι τ ε r η α l ✿
@music_infinity  
Follow

I got my acceptance letter it pharmacy school this morning and I’m still trying to process the fact that I’M GOING TO GRAD SCHOOL BABYYYYYYYY

    170 Hearts             Share    
sunglasses image

Tagged with

aesthetic
beige
drinks
food
luxury
sunglasses
theme
tumblr
whitherevolution

This image is in 5 collections

View all
elysian🤍
by @music_infinity
Follow
#nofilter uploads💫
by @music_infinity
Follow
my uploads💖🌺
by @music_infinity
Follow
Coffee
by @meliscavdar
Follow