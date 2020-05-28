about 2 hours ago


l ι ν e l у
l ι ν e l у
@asoftmurmur  
Follow

tv show recommendation: Love 101 on Netflix (I love this show from start to a second before the end of season 1 because THAT CANNOT BE THE ENDING, I NEED A SEASON 2 LIKE- )

    224 Hearts             Share    
fashion, necklace, and girl image

Tagged with

beige
blazer
fashion
flower
gold
hair
jewelry
necklace

This image is in 22 collections

View all
Dream In Fashion
by @asoftmurmur
Follow
The Taste Of Butterflies
by @asoftmurmur
Follow
Accessorize 💎
by @ccassandra
Follow
fashion
by @maggie_85
Follow