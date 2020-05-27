about 2 hours ago


s a j e d a
s a j e d a
@Sajeda_m  
Follow

Instagram: @alinakolot ♡please keep the credits if you repost this♡ ♡more pictures like this on my page!♡ ☆my instagram & WHI: @sajeda_m ☆my youtube: sajeda

    166 Hearts             Share    
cake, food, and love image

Food Inspiration ›

Nectarines @lagrottaices on Instagram Pinterest Cake; Chocolate; Bolo

Tagged with

berries
blueberry
breakfast
café café
cake
cream
food
love
pastry
red
summer spring
yummie

This image is in 23 collections

View all
Summer | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
Food | Ꮪ Ꭺ Ꭻ Ꭼ Ꭰ Ꭺ
by @Sajeda_m
Follow
food
by @empxtiness
Follow
Foods & Drinks
by @dewsofia
Follow